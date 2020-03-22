Patience kept Ridheema Tiwari consistent in the showbiz

MUMBAI: Actor Ridheema Tiwari is riding high with the phenomenal appreciation to her character in producer BP Singh's show Divya Drishti. The actress is grateful for her almost a decade long journey she has learnt a great deal in all these years.

Ridheema, who started her career with Do Dil Ek Jaan, has done some well known shows.

Looking back at her journey, she says, "I wasn't even sure if I wanted to be an actor. Directionless, purposeless and with no guidance or acting experience, most of my initial roles were in a trial and error mode. I was fortunate to work with some phenomenally fab actors like Meghna Malik, Pratima Kannan, Nilu Kohli, Sooraj Thapar, Sudhir Pandey, Sadiya Siddiqui, Ragini Khanna, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Pankaj Kapoor and the list is long. I worked hard and observed various artists. Those around me who were considered successful were clearly focused, dedicated and had patience. Over a period of time, patience and learning from my mistakes kept me consistent in the industry."

The talented actress has always believed in pushing the envelope and learning new things.

While she confesses that at some point she was wary of doing films, the movie Begum Jaan changed her thought process.

"I used to find Bollywood movies intimidating until I successfully did Begum Jaan. I used to think maybe I didn't have enough in me to be a part of films. I have always carried within me a belief in self and in my grounded hardworking roots. However, I can say that my years on TV have taught me a lot. Set, makeup, hair styling dialogues and then my favorite word -- Action has given me highs, loads of fame, love from fans across the globe, and also the times when I assessed and maybe even punished myself, times with "what ifs'," she shares.

Now, that Ridheema Tiwari is a known face in the world of films and television, she is more aware of the multiple opportunities which come her way.

"After Begum jaan, Ghulaam and Divya Drishti I have chosen to become selective. I now have a different perspective of my years in TV. I look back with deep gratitude and don't want to change anything about this journey because this journey defines who I am today. I will continue to do better, bigger projects in life with love for camera and cinema with God's grace," she says.

Talking about what future holds for her, Ridheema says, "Doing Films and Web series is a priority with some of my favorite directors like Anurag Kashyap, Rajkumar Hirani, Neeraj Pandey, Shoojit Sarcar, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty, and Nitesh Tiwari. Also, look forward to being involved in certain social programs that are close to my heart related to Women Empowerment and Real Mental and Physical Fitness."