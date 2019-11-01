Pawan Shankar to enter Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, reveals exciting details of his character

Pawan Shankar is one of the popular stars of the small screen who is known for playing memorable roles in shows like Kasam Se, Kya Hua Tera Vadaa, Aisa Desh Hai Mera and many more.

And now, the actor is all set to enter Zee TV’s popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. Yes, you heard it right!

The actor in his recent interview with Tellychakkar spilt some beans about his character and his overall experience of joining the star cast of the show.

Pawan will be playing a very strong and important role of Vikrant Goyal, who will be the batch mate and best buddy of Akshat Jindal.

Further revealing about his character, Pawan said, “Vikrant’s character is very flamboyant and whatever he thinks he achieves that. He is very dynamic. He will be one of the driving forces of the show for some time.”

Talking about his experience of playing this role and working with the entire star cast, Pawan said that he had a great time portraying this role. Also, he was all praises for the whole team who were extremely a pleasure to work with.

Pawan’s character will witness a grand entry in the show on 4th November. Well, we are really excited about it.

Are you excited for Pawan’s entry in the show? Tell us in the comments.