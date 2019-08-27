Payas Pandit to enter Sony TV’s Patiala Babes

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Patiala Babes (Katha Kottage Production) will soon witness entry of actress Payas Pandit.

The show Patiala Babe revolves around the bond shared between a single mother (played by Paridhi Sharma) and her daughter (played by Ashnoor Kaur).

Payas Pandit will play Babita’s (Paridhi) sister’s role. In the show Poonam will try to flirt with Hanuman and seeing that Babita will get jealous.

Payas pandit has earlier done web series and plays and this show will mark her debut on TV.

Payas confirmed the news and shared, “I was nervous before taking up the show but my co star make me so comfortable that I didn't realize that I am working for the first time. It was a great experience with all the actors. For me work is work and my dream is to work in all mediums.

Here’s wishing her good luck!