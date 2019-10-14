Is Pearl Puri replacing Mastermind Vikas Gupta on MTV Ace of Space 2?

MUMBAI: Fierce arguments, twisted equations and emotional outbursts; that’s how a day looks like in the MTV Ace of Space 2 house. Friends have turned foes now and love has zoomed out of the window. With nerve wracking nominations, startling twists and crunching spaces, it’s all heating up amongst the contestants weeks before the finale. If all this drama wasn’t enough, here’s one more revelation that is sure to shock the inmates.



Mastermind Vikas Gupta is heard to quit the show with another actor replacing him as host. Popular TV face Pearl Puri who was present on the sets as a guest shocked the hell out of housemates as he informed “Mastermind will not be able to continue the show as he has some personal emergency.”



This news is a big blow, not only for the houseguests but also for the audience. But is this true? Is Pearl the next mastermind? How will the houseguests cope with this? Will Pearl change the game? To find all answers, watch MTV Ace of space 2 daily at 6pm.



