Pearl V Puri all set for some crazy adventures; reveals his 'To-Do List'

MUMBAI: Pearl V Puri is currently seen as Raghbir Malhotra in Colors’ show, Bepanah Pyaar. The actor is winning hearts with his intense avatar and stellar acting. Pearl has always been a hot favourite among the fans for his dashing looks.

Also, Pearl enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Pearl has been extremely active on Instagram and has shared all the latest updates about his personal and professional life with his fans.

And now, in his latest post, Pearl has revealed his ‘To-Do List’. Yes, you read it right! Pearl is one adventure-freak and we have seen it on various occasions.

The actor has posted a picture where he is seen flying a seaplane. Apart from captioning the picture, Pearl has revealed his To-Do list where he mentioned that he wants to try all the adventurous sports like driving a tank and operating a submarine. While Mr Puri has completed one thing from his bucket list, the rest two are pending and we can't wait to see him exploring these things soon.

Take a look at Pearl's post: