News

Pearl V Puri and Ishita Dutta romance in Shimla

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2020 08:20 PM

MUMBAI: The winter season has begun, and all do not feel like leaving bed. But going for work is very important.

Even television stars give the first preference to work. 

Pearl V Puri is romancing actress Ishita Dutta in Bepanah Pyaar. Their romance in the show is adored by fans.

Off-screen also, they are loved by their fans. One of their fan pages has posted a small video where they are getting ready for a shot. In the video, they have clearly said that it is very cold and that they need to finish before the temperature dips further. Ishita is shivering because of the cold weather at the outdoor shoot in Shimla . 

Have a look.

Tags > Pearl V Puri, Ishita Dutta, Bepanah Pyaar.Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Amit Sarin’s reunion bash for his friends

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days