Pearl V Puri enters Ace Of Space; shares his FAVOURITE MOMENT from the shoot!

MUMBAI: Pearl V Puri made his debut with Sony TV's Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat. He then went on to do shows like Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Meri Saasu Maa, and Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha. The actor gained a huge fan following after his stint in Naagin 3, in which he played the role of Mahir opposite Surbhi Jyoti and charmed the audience on television.



The man now plays the lead role in Bepannaah Pyaar. While he is seen enchanting the audience with his soulful music not only in singles but also on social media, Pearl also happens to be a socialite. Pearl was recently spotted at Avneet Kaur's birthday party. Moreover, he entered Vikas Gupta's Ace Of Space Season 2.



The talented actor has shared his favourite moment from the shoot of the show.



Take a look :





Show your love for Pearl in the comments below!