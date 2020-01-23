Pearl V Puri's dreamy Maldivian holiday pictures prove he is a beach baby

MUMBAI: Pearl V Puri is currently slaying in the role of Raghbir Malhotra in Colors’ popular drama show, Bepanah Pyaar. The handsome star is winning hearts with his intense avatar and stellar performance. Pearl has always been a hot favourite among the fans for his dashing looks, especially among the female fans.

Also, Pearl enjoys a massive fan base on social media where he keeps sharing amazing stuff. Pearl has been extremely active on Instagram and has shared all the latest updates about his personal and professional life with his fans.

And now, the actor has shared some beautiful pictures from his vacay. Pearl has been vacaying in the Maldives and seems he had a whale of a time. The actor has shared several pictures of the same where he is flaunting his sexy physique.

Take a look at the pictures:

Going by these pictures, we can say that Pearl is definitely a beach baby.

On the work front, Pearl has previously starred in shows like Naagin 3, Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Meri Saasu Maa among others.

What do you think about Pearl's pictures? Tell us in the comments.