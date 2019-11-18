News

Pearl V Puri's expressions are right on point in these goofy pictures

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
18 Nov 2019 12:14 PM

MUMBAI: Pearl V Puri is one of the most handsome actors of the small screen. The actor is no less than a hottie and knows how to impress everyone with his dashing looks.

Well, Pearl who has various shades in his personality, displayed his never-seen-before side on his recent Instagram post.

The actor posted a few pictures where he is seen in a goofy avatar. Giving some fun and crazy expressions, Pearl’s pictures have taken away our Monday blues.

Take a look at the pictures:

Pearl has always impressed his fans by treating them with wonderful pictures on his social media account. That is the reason the actress has a crazy fan following.

The actor is currently seen in Colors show Bepanha Pyaar.

What do you think about Pearl’s goofy avatar? Tell us in the comments.

Tags > Pearl V Puri, Bepanha Pyaar, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Salman Khan inaugurates his fitness brand Being...

Salman Khan inaugurates his fitness brand Being Strong
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Juhi
Juhi
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed

past seven days