Pearl V Puri's expressions are right on point in these goofy pictures

MUMBAI: Pearl V Puri is one of the most handsome actors of the small screen. The actor is no less than a hottie and knows how to impress everyone with his dashing looks.



Well, Pearl who has various shades in his personality, displayed his never-seen-before side on his recent Instagram post.



The actor posted a few pictures where he is seen in a goofy avatar. Giving some fun and crazy expressions, Pearl’s pictures have taken away our Monday blues.



Take a look at the pictures:

Pearl has always impressed his fans by treating them with wonderful pictures on his social media account. That is the reason the actress has a crazy fan following.



The actor is currently seen in Colors show Bepanha Pyaar.



What do you think about Pearl’s goofy avatar? Tell us in the comments.