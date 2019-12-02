News

Pearl V Puri's swag wala avatar in these pictures are not to be missed

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
02 Dec 2019 05:23 PM

MUMBAI: Pearl V Puri is one of the most charming actors of the small screen. The actor who is currently seen in Colors' show Bepanah Pyaar as Ragbir has become a hot favourite among the viewers.

The actor is extremely active on Instagram and shares amazing pictures from the sets. Well, Pearl's latest look in a series of pictures shared by him is not but hot.

The actor is seen wearing a nice printed jacket and the pictures are taken in a vanity. Pearl looks every bit hot and his next-level swag has left us drooling over him.

Take a look at the pictures:

What do you think about Pearl's pictures? Tell us in the comments.
