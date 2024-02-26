People do anything to gain fame: Rahul Sharma on more and more videos surfacing on the cruelty of animals

Rahul

MUMBAI: Rahul Sharma, who has been a part of shows like “Teri Meri Love Stories”, “Ek Ghar Banaunga”, “Ek Rishta Aisa Bhi”, to name a few, has expressed his views on crime and cruelty towards animals. He believes that most of the time, videos where people are beating animals, or troubling them, are made on purpose for the world to see, so that they can get their two-minutes of fame.

“I would say that people do anything to gain fame, and yes, cruelty towards pets has always been present, but social media has made us more socially active these days. Everyone becomes a social worker when posting on social media or doing things. They talk less and show more about what they are doing,” he said.

He feels that the platform is more often wrongly used than being used for the right causes, and said, “People are abusing power and using the power of freedom of speech. It is growing in both ways. Everyone seeks attention, and everybody wants to be famous. I don't know how this phenomenon emerged, where everyone wants to be famous, perfect, and live like a millionaire/billionaire.”

“People are becoming aware of their rights, but at the same time, it traps them in a cycle where they are not living peacefully. If you are not living peacefully, you disturb your mental peace and then blame others or engage in actions that can disturb society, the system, and established patterns. Yes, some patterns and rules should be changed, but this is not the right way to change them,” he added.

Rahul asserted that the increase in crime is also because people are becoming impatient by the day.

He said, “It is due to a lack of patience and stability, where stability encompasses mental and financial aspects. From my perspective, global events are a kind of energy shift. People are becoming more aware of their rights, but simultaneously, some are abusing the power of social media and freedom of speech. In some countries, these liberties are being abused, while in others, they are being taken advantage of,” he said.
 

