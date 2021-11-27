PEOPLE'S PERSPECTIVE! Pandya Store's Suman supports a MISOGYNIST ideology

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts of being their favourite.

Currently, Gautam goes to tell the doctor, but Suman stops him. She asks him that why he wants to lose his child. He reveals that Dhara is everything for him and he wouldn't want to lose her. The child is no more. The next day, Dhara sees the file and Gombi reveals that he couldn't save it. Dhara is left in tears with this major shock.

On the other hand, talking about Suman, fans have been observing a few aspects. Read on to know what they have to share.

Mukund Raut: Well, Suman's adamant behaviour takes a toll on the logical plot of the show. We love all the pairs, but Suman's character is so unpredictable that we cannot really understand her reaction to certain things.

Ram Sayani: Suman justifies her character with the ideologies that are nurtured in the show, but with the current track, it has begun to feel that she is supporting misogyny so much that we cannot back it anymore.

Samaksh Ruhi: Her thinking is old school. She looks quite selfish on the screen when we see her forcing Shiva to marry Disha and even when she pestered Dhara to get a baby. We could see three such cases where Suman tried to make Gombi remarry for a child or disapproved of modern techniques like IVF or surrogacy.

Shyam Singh: I feel she is on the right track, as Suman is supposed to battle out misogyny with her character. I completely relate to her and where this ideology is coming from, so yes, I am supporting her.

What are your views on this?

