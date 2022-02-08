People's Pick: From Fanaa to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Between All the Paakhi's Currently on TV!

MUMBAI: Entertainment has this ability to imprint actors and characters on teh minds of the people. There are shows that become iconic and then there are characters that become so iconic that it becomes a sort of frightening to ever recreate that character.

And so many times it happens that there are Characters and names that overlap in some shows, but how do you figure out which is the best Character with the same name. Currently, on-air, there are at least three characters that come to mind when you hear the name Paakhi. So who did make the cut,

Paakhi from ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is the Perfect Anti-Villain, who was the ex-lorn lover of the protagonists but is sort of conflicted on her own regime. The troubled Ex-lover is not happy seeing her past move on from her. She likes the attention and the fact that she has the option to go back. You don't really hate her but you don't love her as well.

Whereas Paakhi From Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is a hopeless romantic girl with full faith in the universe and her guardian angel, she reflects what a young girl's dilemma in love is. She is confused between her Best friend and the guy she likes. But Paakhi is too naive for her own good.

And Finally, Paakhi from 'Anupama' is the youngest daughter of the idealistic Anupama who is as stubborn as they come. Paakhi is a spoilt teenager, a child of a distorted relationship. But what people feel like Teenagers are like.

So, how does one decide that this character is better than the other? Well, you wait and watch for one of them to falter away but if we had to choose Fanaa's Paakhi shines more than others.

