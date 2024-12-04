Perks of Their Work! Besties Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja have a field day shooting a Pani Puri competition for Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/12/2024 - 16:00
1

MUMBAI : Zee TV's popular show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye has been captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and the on-screen chemistry between Amruta (played by Sriti Jha) and Virat (played by Arjit Taneja). In a recent sequence of the show, Abhiraj (played by Angad Hasija) who is scheming to wreak havoc in Amruta and Virat's lives, organizes a Paani Puri eating challenge, where he spikes the paani with Bhang with the hopes of catching them in a compromising position and misuse their video.

Amidst all the drama, the shoot for this sequence turned out to be sheer delight for Arjit and Sriti who are avid street food lovers. Be it the gol gappe and momos of Delhi or the wada pavs and paani puri of Mumbai, the two besties are known to polish away the goodies whenever they get the chance! So when the proposition of gorging on paani puri as a part of their shoot came about, the two jumped at it.  

Arjit Taneja said, "The Pani Puri challenge with Sriti was an absolute blast to shoot! We both dove headfirst into the scene, relishing every moment of the competition. The energy on set was infectious, and we couldn't help but get caught up in the fun. I call it the perks of our job as both she and I love street food. We devoured the Pani Puris like there’s no tomorrow … But now, for the next month or so, I am sure I won’t be able to even think about Pani Puri, although I enjoy it a lot.”

While the genuine bond between Arjit and Sriti emerges as the true highlight of the scene, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch the on-screen competition. Will Abhiraj be successful in his plan of creating trouble for Virat-Amruta? 

To discover what unfolds next in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, don't miss out on tuning in every day at 10 pm, only on Zee TV!
 

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/12/2024 - 16:00

