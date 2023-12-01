'PHENOMENAL AYESHA SINGH' trends on Twitter after fans applaud Ayesha Singh's performance in Ghum Hai Kiskay Pyaar Mein!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan, pretending to be a deal.

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt star in the lead roles.

The show is going through major twists and turns now.

Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She has also appeared in television shows like Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Doli Armaano Ki.

Apart from this, she has also worked in the film Adrishya (2017). Ayesha is originally from Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Ayesha Singh has been ruling the hearts of fans with her portrayal of Sai and fans have especially loved the way she has played the role of a mother and dealt with the situations. Fans are using the trend PHENOMENAL AYESHA SINGH to applaud Ayesha’s performance in the recent e[psiodes of Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Mein and especially the way she has portrayed the pain of a mother who is looking for her lost child. They have been in awe of her and her performance and took to Twitter to share their reactions, and you can check them out here:

What's a mind-blowing performance she's did back back two days she's just nailed heavy emotional scene I can't control my tears in this scene each and every emotion she's portyed so well



PHENOMENAL AYESHA SINGH #AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein pic.twitter.com/fRv2ZyKQW6 — #Bidaai (@sairatxmimo) January 12, 2023

Ayesha Trending in USA



You deserve this after your Phenomenal Performance today

Keep Shining Sweetheart href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AyeshaSingh?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AyeshaSingh #AyeshaSinghFans #Ayeshians #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/3IAh5srWHJ — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) January 12, 2023

She accept today she's also a human she also feel the pain it really hurts her and hurts to her soul and somewhere the unwound injury and unblocked memories vent out today #AyeshaSingh another PHENOMENAL performance #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/TWKNUTO7sK — sneha (@SneharoyYadav1) January 12, 2023

What a phenomenal performance.....Love you #AyeshaSingh Aka #DrSaiJoshi...



Only one word I can say you are brilliant... love you from bottom of my heart ....#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/G3gSU4UbS9 — Kalpana (@SangrameKalpana) January 12, 2023

Yet another episode of Sai being in Excruciating Pain it has become a norm now for us fans and #AyeshaSingh too !



Yet another Phenomenal Performance by my Sweetheart



I don’t want to talk about that Garbage of a Person ..he ain’t Human #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/vN6gNjMmZU — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) January 12, 2023

I was literally crying with sai...Today I feel how I connect with sai... all credit goes to #Ayeshasingh phenomenal acting.we get Heartly attached to sai .#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/LbsAZK121K — hiya s (@hiya552000) January 12, 2023

Meanwhile, on the show, Now, we see that Virat and Sai meet in the café and Sai expresses her pain over losing Vinu all over again and questions Bappa about why is she the one who has to go through the same hurt again.

Virat tries to console her but Sai keeps questioning about why she is the one who has to go through the pain again and asks Virat why didn’t he stop her from leaving.

She breaks down in his arms and Virat too hugs her back. He recalls his moments with Savi, Vinayak and Sai as a family.

