'PHENOMENAL AYESHA SINGH' trends on Twitter after fans applaud Ayesha Singh's performance in Ghum Hai Kiskay Pyaar Mein!

Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan, pretending to be a deal.

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt star in the lead roles.

The show is going through major twists and turns now.

Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She has also appeared in television shows like Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Doli Armaano Ki.

Apart from this, she has also worked in the film Adrishya (2017). Ayesha is originally from Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Ayesha Singh has been ruling the hearts of fans with her portrayal of Sai and fans have especially loved the way she has played the role of a mother and dealt with the situations. Fans are using the trend PHENOMENAL AYESHA SINGH to applaud Ayesha’s performance in the recent e[psiodes of Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Mein and especially the way she has portrayed the pain of a mother who is looking for her lost child. They have been in awe of her and her performance and took to Twitter to share their reactions, and you can check them out here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, on the show, Now, we see that Virat and Sai meet in the café and Sai expresses her pain over losing Vinu all over again and questions Bappa about why is she the one who has to go through the same hurt again.

Virat tries to console her but Sai keeps questioning about why she is the one who has to go through the pain again and asks Virat why didn’t he stop her from leaving.

She breaks down in his arms and Virat too hugs her back. He recalls his moments with Savi, Vinayak and Sai as a family.

