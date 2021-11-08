IN PICS: Kapil Sharma’s WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEY, DIET ROUTINE and his LOOK TRANSFORMATION is a MUST WATCH for all fitness concious people!

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most sought after comedians on television.

The man is the king of laughter and can tickle your funny bones in just a few minutes. While Kapil is admired across Bollywood and television, today we take you through his weight loss journey and transformation.

If one browsed through the internet, they would definitely find a plethora of images floating around and one of the prominent ones would be the one below!

However, looks like the comedian took his hearth seriously and engaged in a thorough and religious workout routine.

He also followed a diet. According to media reports, below is his diet chart:

Breakfast: Kapil likes to eat an egg, cabbage and salad with 1 brown bread sandwich in the morning breakfast. With this, he prefers to eat a glass of apple or strawberry juice.

Lunch: Kapil's lunch is simple as he only likes to eat boiled broccoli.

Dinner: Kapil likes to eat his favourite food at night. Kapil eats vegetables and fruits with boiled white rice at night.

Kapil likes to eat calcium foods with this diet plan so that he stays fit and gets energy.

He now looks all suave and jaunty like this:

For the uninitiated, Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath and has two beautiful kids – Anayra and Trishaan.

For the uninitiated, Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath and has two beautiful kids – Anayra and Trishaan.