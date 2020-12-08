Playing a negative character will help me explore myself as an actor– Ariah Agarwal

MUMBAI: Dangal TV’s Prem Bandhan featuring Chhavi Pandey and Manit Joura as protagonists is all set to witness a new entry. Actress Ariah Agarwal, who was last seen in Balaji Telefilms’ ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’, will be entering the show tonight. She will be seen playing a negative character.

Ariah says, “I’m really excited to be a part of Prem Bandhan as my character has a negative shade. Viewers have seen and appreciated me portraying positive roles before in my previous shows and I’m looking forward to their response for this one. I’m sure this character will help me to explore myself as an actor and showcase my versatility.”

‘Prem Bandhan’ revolves around a simple, honest and self-righteous small-town girl, Janki Srivastava (Chhavi Pandey), who has the responsibility of her family on her shoulders and how she meets a cross road and ends up marrying a businessman with a mysterious past. Watch Prem Bandhan from Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm only on Dangal TV.