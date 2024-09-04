Playing Shiv is turning out to be a truly cathartic experience for the Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti actor

Shiv

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, revolving around Shiv (Arjun Bijlani) and Shakti (Nikki Sharma), has seen a lot of twists and turns. And, in recent episodes, viewers saw how Shiv regained his consciousness in the hospital and helped expose Mandira's (Parineeta Borthakur) reality in front of everyone. However, he still can’t recall who murdered his mother, Gayatri.

While the drama around Gayatri’s death continues, viewers will see Shakti trying to save Shiv from the accusation of having murdered his own mother. In the upcoming episodes, the audience will go on to see how Shakti helps him escape from the police, and they reach a temple where Holi is being celebrated with full gusto. However, as Shiv collides with a woman who is soaked in red gulaal, he is triggered and starts tearing his clothes in rage. He starts shouting that he hasn’t killed his mother as he now recalls the incident when his mother was murdered.
While this intriguing sequence is bound to keep you hooked, shooting for this scene was really a different experience for Arjun. The actor, who is generally an easy-going, happy-go-lucky person, found it challenging to portray such an intense, dramatic scene. 

Arjun Bijlani said, “I am very lucky that I am getting the opportunity to portray such diverse layers and emotions through Shiv. Being a jovial person, it was very hard to bring out the rage inside me for this particular sequence. To get it right, I listened to some intense songs and dialogues. I also tried to understand the mindset of a man who is seeing flashes of his mother being murdered by someone in front of his own eyes, and that really helped me get into the skin of the character. I just got into the zone and in that moment, I went ballistic and tore all my clothes, and it was captured naturally.”

He added, “The whole team was very supportive of me, and post the scene, they gave me space so that I could come out of that intensity at my own pace. I gradually started speaking to everyone, people joked around to lighten the mood a bit, and listening to some soothing music helped me unwind post the sequence. I have given my all for this particular highpoint, and I hope the viewers enjoy the high-voltage drama.”

While the intense sequence will surely surprise you, wait till you find out what follows Shiv’s meltdown at the temple.

To know what happens next, tune in to Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti as it airs every day at 07:30 pm, only on Zee TV

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/09/2024 - 16:41

