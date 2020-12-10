PM Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan send congratulatory letters to Aditya Narayan; he thanks them for their blessings

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal at the Iskon Temple in Mumbai. Ahead of the wedding, Aditya’s father and singer Udit Narayan had revealed about the guest list for the wedding reception party, and said that he had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, among other celebrities.

While PM Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan were unable to attend the wedding, they sent letters congratulating Aditya and Shweta. Aditya was delighted to see the letters from them, and he shared them on social media, thanking them for their blessings. PM Narendra Modi, in his letter, wrote that he was extremely glad to receive the invitation letter. PM Modi then congratulated Aditya and Shweta, and sent them best wishes as they begin their new journey together.

The letter sent by Amitabh Bachchan read, “Hearty Congratulations! We are very happy to learn of the approaching marriage of your only son Aditya and Shweta. Thank you for inviting us to the wedding celebrations. Although the family and I are unable to share this joyous occasion with you, we wish to convey our best wishes to the young couple as they begin this new journey in life.” Aditya thanked PM Modi and Amitabh Bachchan for their blessings. Take a look:

Speaking to a leading daily, Udit Narayan had said, “I’ve invited PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha ji, Dhamendra ji, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise, I don’t know if they will be able to attend.”

