PM Narendra Modi graces Mohena Singh’s wedding reception

MUMBAI: Mohena Singh’s wedding functions were super royal and it was probably a dream wedding that any girl can ask for.



It has been more than a month that Mohena got married to Suyyash Rawat but receptions at different locations are still on.



Mohena and Suyyash had a special reception yesterday in Delhi for the who’s who of the political background to attend and bless the couple as both Mohena and Suyyash both belongs to influential political families.



We heard that popular politicians like Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani was also a part of the reception.



The highlight of the reception was the honorable Prime Minister of India Mr. Narendra Modi attending the occasion. We got in touch with Mohena, she said, “It was a pleasure having Mr.Modi at our reception. He was very sweet and warm. He got two roses for both of us. He enjoyed the function and also played with my little niece. I asked him for a selfie and he happily obliged”.



Mohena shared a selfie with Modiji on her Instagram account. Have a look at the picture:

Well, we believe Mohena’s wedding can’t get more grand than this.