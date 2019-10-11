PMC Bank Collapse: Nupur Alankar says she had to borrow Rs 3000 from Sushant Singh

MUMBAI: Nupur Alankar, who is known for acting in soaps like Phulwa, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, and Swaragini, is one of the persons to get affected when the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-Operative (PMC) Bank collapsed recently.

Like many others, the actress is in real financial distress. A few days back, it was reported that she had to sell her jewellery to sustain. Now, when SpotboyE.com asked about the update and also checked with her if the withdrawal limits set by RBI are helping in any way, she said, “I don’t want a limit! What on earth is limit increase? You are giving a famished person, one peanut and feeling satisfied about it?” She continued, “It’s my hard earned money on which I have duly paid Income tax. So, pardon me if I demand all of it at my disposal. If the current government is against black money, then they should treat those with respect who have been fairly paying taxes.”

Nupur further spoke about how bad her condition got initially when the bank suddenly stopped operations. She revealed that there came a point when she had absolutely no money in her wallet or home. She borrowed money from fellow actors to travel. “I had to take Rs 3000 from Sushant Singh (Honorary Secretary of CINTAA) to travel,” said Nupur.