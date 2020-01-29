Pooja Banerjee reveals fun things about Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay never fails to entertain viewers. With its intriguing storyline and amazing performance of the cast, the tale has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the television screens. Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes play the lead roles in it and their onscreen chemistry is immensely popular among the audience.

One of the most popular actresses, Pooja Banerjee, is also a part of the show. The actress, who plays the pivotal role of Nivedita in this popular daily show, revealed something interesting about her co-stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. In an interview with Pinkvilla.com, she stated that Parth is not a multitasker, as one will find him doing only one thing at a time; he is either shooting or sleeping or eating on the TV sets. Whereas talking about Erica she said that the actress is an excellent party host. Pooja was quoted saying that Erica throws great parties.

Pooja further shared that the show has helped her grow.

The actress was previously seen in tele serials such as Chandrakanta, Chandra Nandini, Swim Team, among others.