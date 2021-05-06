Pooja Gor talks about getting typecast after Pratigya

MUMBAI: Pooja Gor is one of the most popular actresses. She started in the TV industry with Kitani Mohabbat Hai in a supporting role and rose to fame with her next show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya and became a household name. She got immense love and recognition from the show, but having played such a strong role had its drawback after Pratigya got over. The actress, whose face became synonymous with strong roles, had her share of ups and downs when she decided to try her hands at portraying different characters.

Pooja, however, never gave up and continued to do different roles without bothering about the medium. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, she spoke about getting typecast after Pratigya. She said, “After Pratigya went off-air two things happened. I did get typecast which happens with everyone. Because everyone understands that ok this is working we might as well encash it or make good use of it. My face due to Pratigya has always been associated with stronger characters, even today. My face is synonymous with Pratigya and I did Savdhaan India after. I did get stronger characters, roles and as much as I was happy about it, it also felt a little limiting for me because I was not getting different kinds of roles to play.”

She added, “I wanted different roles and shades. I have always looked out for options or characters or work that is different from what I have done last. Hence, in so many years I have taken my time after every project. After Pratigya got over I took my own time and did something which was extremely different. I did The Serial which was completely different. It was like a scripted real time. It was a brilliant beautiful show. After that I started doing Savdhaan India and it only made sense to do that show because if I had that strong face and had that calling then why not be a face of a show that was bringing awareness to so many people. I keep getting similar roles like Pratigya and I chose not to do them because I was looking for something different and then Roshni happened. Again it was a completely different role. I was getting to play a cardio thoracic surgeon who had studied from John Hopkins University in London and it was amazing as I was getting to learn so many new things. Hence, sometimes I tell myself that I am really glad that I am an actor and I get to play everything and everyone that I wish. But I don’t have any regrets to not do the shows that were offered to me, to the shows I didn’t do and to the shows I did do. I am happy with whatever and however happened.”

