Pooja Kava shares her New Year Resolutions focussed on mental well-being

MUMBAI: In a heartwarming New Year celebration with her family, actress Pooja Kava who is seen as Ketki in the show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan ( produced by Prateek Sharma, Studio LSD) opened up about her resolutions for 2024, emphasizing the importance of mental peace and happiness in the fast-paced world we live in.

"I celebrated my New Year with my family! My resolution for this year is to gain mental peace and happiness because, in this fast-paced world, you need to be strong not only physically but also mentally," Pooja shares.

The actress expressed concern for the rising toll of mental illness, particularly among youngsters, and highlighted the significance of prioritizing mental well-being. "In today's world, mental illness has taken a toll on youngsters specifically. I truly feel a person with mental peace is truly wealthy," she adds.

Reflecting on the past year, Pooja described 2023 as a "roller coaster ride" filled with valuable lessons, new friendships, and professional growth. Grateful for the opportunities presented to her, she credited her ongoing show, "Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan," for contributing to her personal and professional development.

"2023 has been a roller coaster ride for me! I had a lot to learn, made new friends, learned values, and also learned how to be professional. I thank the show and the universe for offering me this opportunity, and I hope we keep working on this show for more and more years!" Pooja expressed her gratitude.

As the actress looks forward to the year ahead, she extended her heartfelt appreciation to the audience, saying, "Keep supporting our show 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan,' and all the love and light to everyone out there! Happy New Year! I'm ready for 2024!"