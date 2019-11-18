Pooja Pihal gets candid about her new cafe!

News

MUMBAI: Actor Pooja Pihal took a break from her successful career in the TV industry to follow her dream of opening a café. The actor is loving her new venture. “Opening a restaurant was my dream since I was a kid, and I love cooking. I love it when people praise food cooked by me. I am a big foodie. So this was the first idea that came to my mind when I thought of doing business and a couple of my friends and I decided to open a cafe,” says Pooja, who has been seen in shows such as Pavitra Rishta, Hum Apke Hain in Laws, Beend Banoongaa Ghodi Chadhungaand and Ek Dusre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum.
 
Talking about her café, she says, “The global Street Cafe is the name of my first joint venture and we serve fresh quality food at affordable prices. And the taste is awesome, try it out! As the name suggests, we serve global vegetarian food, street food. Plus, we have a separate section of egg items.” please add some popular items names

Pooja is open to acting again. “I am open to all the good offers but after 2-3 months. I need time for setting up this venture nicely,” she says. I had taken a break from acting to fulfill my dream of opening a nice cafe and learning about the restaurant industry. I am still getting so many offers. I think it all depends on what you delivered to the audience when you had work,” she says.

