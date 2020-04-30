Pooja Sharma REVEALS that Shaheer Shaikh was always cheerful on Mahabharat sets; says she never saw him grumpy or angry

MUMBAI: Due to COVID-19, several shows have returned to Television.

The return of Mahabharat on Star Plus has left the fans elated. The show has an amazing amalgamation of star cast including Shaheer Sheikh, Sourabh Raj Jain, Pooja Sharma along with others.

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Pooja Sharma who played the role of Draupadi in the show.

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar.com, Pooja revealed that it was a great learning experience shooting for Mahabharat. She said, “I was quite new to acting and didn’t know how shows are shot and all. Mahabharat has been my first show and I’ve learned everything in the grandest way possible”.

When asked about his co-actor and memories with Shaheer Shaikh, Pooja said, “I have very fond memories of interacting and shooting with Shaheer. We both are the kind of people who don't really mix up with others very quickly and we take our time to do the same. So, I believe we took a little time to break the ice and then of course things pretty nice with him. It was a pleasure working with him. He is a very happy person on set. One would always spot him laughing. I’ve never seen him grumpy or angry. He was always cheerful on sets. I didn’t have a lot of scenes with him but whatever memory I have of him is that of him being a thorough professional and somebody who laughs very quickly”.

Mahabharat reruns on Star Plus’ every Monday to Saturday at 8pm.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.