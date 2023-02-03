Pooja Singh: My family and friends are my greatest critic, they always share their honest opinion when it comes to my work

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 17:21
Pooja Singh: My family and friends are my greatest critic, they always share their honest opinion when it comes to my work

MUMBAI: Pooja Singh feels the title of her upcoming show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal will attract the attention of the audience. It’s a supernatural fiction cum love story and this combination is something that the younger audience would enjoy. The show is by producers Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik under their production house Inspire Films.

“Most people are fond of love stories and shows like Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal would definitely be entertaining for them. It is a very unique and amazing story in terms of content as well as production,” she says.

Malini, her character, is super positive. “A young bold woman, who has been through some life impacting circumstances, and is way more mature than her age. Her life revolves around Eisha and Viaan. Of course she misses her own life too at times, but at the end of the day, she is a selfless lady. I am proud to play such a character. I feel I am like her. When it comes to positivity, completely, but selfless nature, well, not sure about it. Maybe at a later stage in life I will,” she adds.

About the prep work that went behind portraying Malini on screen, she shares, “I always believed in myself, understood the character well and made sure that I lived it rather than enacting it. I also focused on my voice, how I walk, my body language and last but not the least is the styling part to become what Malini is all about. In every aspect of it, I have tried giving my best.”

The show has been mounted on a very high scale. Even the cast is incredible, so is the story. “When characters blend well with the story, it surely has to reach greater heights. If it's mounted on a high scale, it deserves it. Having a huge star-cast isn't easy, with that comes a lot of process, management and methods to balance it out. But as I said earlier, when a story has power, it makes everything seamless,” she says.

Praising Yash and Mamta, Pooja adds, “Yash sir and Mamta ma’am are amazing producers. This is my first project with Inspire Films, and till now it's been an experience to remember. Hope it goes well!”

The trend of thriller and mystery shows are here to stay. “These genres are the ones that generate curiosity, and insulate that urge to watch more of them. Hence, they are not going anywhere,” says the actor who believes in keeping her make-up room clean and her “Bappa” close to her always. She considers God and her parents her backbone, without whom she would never have reached this stage of life.

The one role that is closest to Pooja is Emily from Diya Aur Baati hum. “That show and that character has given me everything. Whatever I am today I believe that character played a major role in my career. People still remember me as Emily. I hope after this show they remember me by Malini too,” she says.

For Pooja, her greatest critic is her family and friends. “They are always honest in their opinions, and give me true impressions of my work.”

So how do you celebrate life? “By living each day to the fullest, taking things as they come, and not worrying much about the future or the outcome. I completely relate to Zindagi Badi Honi Chahiye, Lambi Nahi,” she signs off.

