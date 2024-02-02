Poonam Pandey Demise: OMG! From leaked s*x tapes to promising to go naked for the Indian cricket team, here are 5 shocking controversies of the actress/model

Her team has sent out an official statement saying that she died on 1st February. The Karma actress was in her hometown Kapur where she breathed her last.
Poonam

MUMBAI: The news of Model and adult film actress Poonam Pandey dying of cervical cancer has left everyone shocked and her fans devastated. Her team has sent out an official statement saying that she died on Thursday night. The Karma actress was in her hometown Kapur where she breathed her last.

Poonam’s official Instagram id shared the statement, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness.” It further read, “In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

Here are the times when Poonam grabbed attention for her controversies;

Promising to go naked for Indian Cricket team
In 2011, she promised to strip naked for the Indian cricket team if they won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. However she later said that it was only a publicity stunt.

Nasty fight with shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra

In 2020, Poonam filed a case against Raj Kundra for unlawfully using her content despite their contract being terminated. She claimed that she got obscene calls from his team for over 6 months. 

Bathroom Secrets

Poonam was already under the scanner for her semi-nude pictures, amidst that she launched her Youtube series ‘Bathroom Secrets’. Due to the explicit nature of the series, the channel blocked her.

Social Media fight with Taslima Nasreen

Poonam once tweeted, “'Attitude is like your underwear; you must wear it, but never show it.” This irked writer Taslima and the two had a war of words.

Morphed semi nude picture with Sachin Tendulkar

Poonam faced major backlash when she was seen nude in a picture with the morphed image of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as a Hindu deity along with a Pakistani cricketer bowling to him. The picture sparked outrage in Kolkata, especially among the Muslim people who protested that it hurt their religious sentiments.

Poonam was known for her bold and sexy outfit choices. She never failed to make heads turn wherever she went.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-Latestly 

    

