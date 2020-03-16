Popular actor Rinku Dhawan talks abouther character Nandita in Sony TV’s latest offering Appnapan… Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan

MUMBAI : When it comes to bringing forth fresh and out-of-the-box stories to the Indian audience, one can trust Sony Entertainment Television to do the job with finesse. Having already created a buzz in the world of television, the channel's latest family drama, Appnapan… Badalte Rishton ka Bandhan has already piqued the viewer's interest with its endearing yet emotional narrative. Giving a fresh perspective on ‘second chances’ while shedding light on the dilemma and complexities in relationships, the show traces the lives of an estranged couple, now single parents who are driven apart by ego, and how they pave their way to make their family complete.

In the on-going track, viewers have witnessed high end drama as Manna (Mehak Ghai) and Harsh (Keshav) have moved in to Pallavi’s house and are trying to gel with their siblings. While Pallavi (Rajshree Thakur) is happy to see all her kids live together, her son Harsh has something else in mind as he wants to make Pallavi suffer. And, manipulating Harsh to do all of this is Nikhil’s sister, Nandita played by the popular actress Rinku Dhawan. Brainwashing Harsh since his childhood, Nandita has been making him betray his own mother by using his vulnerability against him, that of being abandoned by Pallavi when he was a child. While one of her plans against Pallavi fails, she leaves no stone unturned to put in Pallavi in trouble once again using Harsh.

Rinku Dhawan, who is a household name when it comes to the world of television has charmed the audience with some really noteworthy work and phenomenal characters. And, once again she is all set to leave a mark in the minds of the audience with Nandita’s character in the show, who is one of the major anchors to steer Nikhil and Pallavi's relationship into rocky waters.

Taking about her character, Rinku Dhawan said, "I am returning to television after almost four years and therefore I needed a project that makes me want to challenge myself. Appnapan came to me as the right show at the right time. I was searching for something which would excite me and when I was told about the character, I jumped at the opportunity. I always look for characters that challenge me because there is a different thrill in portraying a role which is very unlike you. And, same is the case with Nandita’s character in Appnapan. Nandita is a complex character with multiple layers to her. Coming from a wealthy family she has this sense of pride in her and she is very protective about her brother as she feels he is too innocent to understand people. Therefore, she acts as the thorn in Nikhil and Pallavi's relationship because she thinks of Pallavi as a gold digger owing to her background. As she cares for her brother Nikhil, she wants the best for her brother, naturally. Hence, she keeps adding trouble in Pallavi’s life. I am really happy with the audience's verdict on Nandita and how they perceive her because it's one thing to make someone fall in love with your character but a whole different ball game to make them abhor you. Also, working with my industry mates Rajshree and Cezanne who are powerhouse actors on their own merit has been a fulfilling experience. We bounce of each other pretty well and have a good camaraderie both onscreen and off screen, although you might find me in a tiff with Rajshree onscreen (laughs).”

