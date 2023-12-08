Popular actress Ishita Ganguly to be seen playing the role of an ‘Icchadhari Naagin’ in Zee TV’s Maitree

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 17:09
Maitree

MUMBAI:   Zee TV’s popular fiction show - Maitree, follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) who have gone through many ups and downs of life together. In the previous episodes viewers got to watch how Maitree saved Nandini’s son Nandish from a drug racket and helped the police in arresting the criminals. Maitree also asked Nandini to come back and stay with her family in Tiwari Sadan as is finally relieved from the jail.  
 
While the storyline of the show has kept the audience at the edge of their seats, the recent addition to the cast, Ishita Ganguly as Jhumki, has brought an interesting twist in the show.  Jhumki comes from a small village in Prayagraj and because she needed help, Maitree has hired her in Tiwari Sadan as a house help.  Everyone is really fond of her and appreciates her work, but little do they know that she has come into the house with a motive. In fact, in the forthcoming episodes, the audience will get to watch how she is actually an ‘Icchadhari Naagin’, who intends to harm Maitree and Harsh. 
 
Ishita Ganguly said, “I am very thrilled and excited to play the role of an 'Icchadhari Naagin' on screen. I have played many roles in my career, but as an actor I like to challenge myself, hence, I said yes for Jhumki, because she is unique, and the role is a bit hatke. Another reason for my excitement is that I am reuniting with a very close friend of mine- Shrenu Parikh after almost a year. When I got roped in for this role, I did not inform Shrenu right away that I was joining her show, and on the very first day of my shoot, I surprised her by just showing up in her make up room. I am happy that once again we both are working together. I have been getting great response from the fans of the show and I am sure the audience will love the high-octane drama in the upcoming episodes.”
 
While Ishita is very excited to be a part of the show and is having a gala time with the cast, viewers are in for high end drama as Jhumki will turn the tale on its head with her Naagin avatar. What will Maitree do when she finds out the real identity of Jhumki? Will she be able to save her family? 

To know what happens next, tune into Maitree every day at 6:30 pm, only on Zee TV!
 

Ishita Ganguly Icchadhari Naagin Maitree Shrenu Parikh Nandini Bhaweeka Chaudhary Tiwari Sadan Jhumki Prayagraj Zee TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 17:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Iqbal Khan on OTT censorship, “Any show that has too much sex is just looked down upon”
MUMBAI: Iqbal Khan is a very popular television actor. He has been a part of TV shows like Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Chhoona...
WOW! Atlee to have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan
MUMBAI:  Filmmakers doing a cameo in their own movies is nothing new. There was a time when Subhash Ghai used to have a...
Oh No! Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Angoori aka Shubhangi Atre gets stuck in trouble as she lands in the USA, this Person turns savior! Read to Find Out!
MUMBAI:   Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, a popular comedy show on &TV, is one of the most popular sitcoms on television....
Stunning! Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal of Anupama looks Ethereal, in these wedding perfect lehengas!
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Popular actress Ishita Ganguly to be seen playing the role of an ‘Icchadhari Naagin’ in Zee TV’s Maitree
MUMBAI:   Zee TV’s popular fiction show - Maitree, follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka...
WOW! Rubina Dilaik's stylish saree collection proves she is a true desi diva
MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is one such actress of the small screen who doesn't need any introduction. The actress has been a...
Recent Stories
Jawan
WOW! Atlee to have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shubhangi Atre
Oh No! Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Angoori aka Shubhangi Atre gets stuck in trouble as she lands in the USA, this Person turns savior! Read to Find Out!
Kamya
EXCLUSIVE! Kamya Panjabi opens up on playing the character of Didun in Colors' show Neerja - EK Nayi Pehchaan, shares why she took up this role and much more
Shakti Arora
KYA BAAT HAI! This is how Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin trio Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma made co-star Sumit Singh's birthday special
NIDHI
Must Read! Nidhi Shah reveals how different or similar is her character Kinjal to her real life
Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt
WOW! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt enjoy family time in the US; shares beautiful pictures from their holiday
Pravisht Mishra
EXCLUSIVE! Pravisht Mishra opens up on a really awkward but funny scene which he shot with co-star Shagun Sharma in Yeh Hai Chahatein, says, ''I thought that I will make myself so uncomfortable that my co-star gets comfortable''