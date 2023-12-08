Popular actress Ishita Ganguly to be seen playing the role of an ‘Icchadhari Naagin’ in Zee TV’s Maitree

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction show - Maitree, follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) who have gone through many ups and downs of life together. In the previous episodes viewers got to watch how Maitree saved Nandini’s son Nandish from a drug racket and helped the police in arresting the criminals. Maitree also asked Nandini to come back and stay with her family in Tiwari Sadan as is finally relieved from the jail.



While the storyline of the show has kept the audience at the edge of their seats, the recent addition to the cast, Ishita Ganguly as Jhumki, has brought an interesting twist in the show. Jhumki comes from a small village in Prayagraj and because she needed help, Maitree has hired her in Tiwari Sadan as a house help. Everyone is really fond of her and appreciates her work, but little do they know that she has come into the house with a motive. In fact, in the forthcoming episodes, the audience will get to watch how she is actually an ‘Icchadhari Naagin’, who intends to harm Maitree and Harsh.



Ishita Ganguly said, “I am very thrilled and excited to play the role of an 'Icchadhari Naagin' on screen. I have played many roles in my career, but as an actor I like to challenge myself, hence, I said yes for Jhumki, because she is unique, and the role is a bit hatke. Another reason for my excitement is that I am reuniting with a very close friend of mine- Shrenu Parikh after almost a year. When I got roped in for this role, I did not inform Shrenu right away that I was joining her show, and on the very first day of my shoot, I surprised her by just showing up in her make up room. I am happy that once again we both are working together. I have been getting great response from the fans of the show and I am sure the audience will love the high-octane drama in the upcoming episodes.”



While Ishita is very excited to be a part of the show and is having a gala time with the cast, viewers are in for high end drama as Jhumki will turn the tale on its head with her Naagin avatar. What will Maitree do when she finds out the real identity of Jhumki? Will she be able to save her family?

