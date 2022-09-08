Popular child actor, Trisha Sarda roped in Sony TV’s Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala to play Baal Krishna

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s mythological narrative Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala has made a special place in the hearts with a beautiful story of a mother-son bond from Yashoda’s (Neha Sargam) point of view. Since its launch, the show has brought forth various facets of Lord Krishna’s life and the unbreakable bond that the mother and son share. Entering the ‘Baalpan Adhyay,’ the show is set to take a leap of 3 years from 9th August, 8.30pm onwards.

Celebrating 'Krishna Janmotsav' this month, viewers will now be a part of Lord Krishna’s new journey only on Sony Entertainment Television.

While Neha Sargam and Rahul Sharma will continue to essay the roles of Yashoda Maiyaa and Nand post leap, the show has roped in popular child actor Trisha Sarda to essay the role of Baal Krishna. Lord Krishna will be seen as a curious child who is ready to step out to explore the world. The next chapter of Lord Krishna’s life will make his bond with Maiyaa Yashoda only stronger where she will be seen teaching her little Kanha the values of life and the difference between good and bad.

Sapna Sarda (Trisha Sarda’s mother) shares her thoughts on her child joining the mythological show, “I am a big devotee of Lord Krishna and am very excited that my child has been chosen to essay Lord Krishna’s role. I believe everyone should know one’s mythology and culture and seeing my child learn about Lord Krishna at such an early age gives me immense joy. The makers felt that the innocence on a girl’s face would fit perfect for Lord Krishna’s character and that is how Trisha was chosen for this. The entire team makes sure that she has a fun time on set. My child is filled with energy throughout the day and night and all the credit goes to the positivity that the character has and the support and love that the entire cast has showered on her. I would urge the viewers to bestow their love to their grown-up Krishna by being a part of his ‘Baalpan Adhyay.’”

‘Baal Adhyay’ starting tonight on Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala, every Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television