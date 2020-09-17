Popular Marathi actress Chaya Kadam to enter Mere Sai

MUMBAI: While every day our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-goings in the television industry to bring to its readers, we have an exclusive yet interesting update from the entertainment world.

Now, we have some interesting information about Sony TV’s show Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi (Dashami Creations).

According to our sources, popular Marathi award winning actress Chaya Kadam will soon enter the show in an all new character. She will be seen portraying an important role is what we know.

Chaya has been a part of projects like Sairat, Andhadhun and Satellite Shankar.

We couldn’t connect with Chaya for a comment.

Mere Sai: Shraddha aur Saburi revolves around the teachings and preaching of Sai.

The show is viewed by a massive number of people as it also provides moral values and ethical lessons.

