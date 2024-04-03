Popular television actors Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad celebrate 300 episodes of #PalVeer in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s popular primetime show - Kundali Bhagya - has been keeping its audiences hooked on their television screens ever since its inception. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show features popular actors like Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit Joura (as Rishabh), Paras Kalnawat (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki), Baseer Ali (as Shaurya), Shalini Mahal (as Shanaya). While the family drama has captivated viewers for over seven years, delivering over 1790 episodes of compelling storytelling, the adorable Jodi of the show, Palki and Rajveer a.k.a #PalVeer has completed a significant milestone of 300 episodes, showcasing the enduring love and support of its dedicated audience.

Last year the show took a leap of 20 years and introduced new pivotal characters, portrayed by Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad, who have seamlessly integrated into the show and garnered immense appreciation from the fans. Their characters, Rajveer and Palki, have added fresh dynamics to the narrative, further enriching the viewing experience. The actors recently received celebratory cakes and flowers on set from their fans, along with some of their photo frames, symbolizing the affection and admiration they have garnered through their performance. The joyous occasion was marked by shared smiles and gratitude, underscoring the strong bond between the co-actors and their loyal fanbase.

Paras Kalnawat said "I am enjoying being part of the Kundali Bhagya cast because it has been one of the top television shows, and I am glad that I got this opportunity to take the legacy ahead. It's truly overwhelming to receive such so much from our fans. The journey of the show has been nothing short of a magical dream, and completing the 300-episode of #PalVeer, feels surreal. I am very grateful.”

Sana Sayyad said, "My journey in Kundali Bhagya has been remarkable, it has been filled with memorable moments and heartfelt connections with our audience. The show's remarkable run of seven years and over 1790 episodes is a testament to its enduring popularity and the unwavering loyalty of its viewers. However, the journey of #Palveer reaching the milestone of 300 episodes holds a special place in the hearts of the cast and fans, representing the unique bond shared between the characters and their audience. I am very pleased knowing that the fans love our pair, I promise, Paras and I along with our team will continue to entertain them and give our 100 percent so that we win their hearts every day."

As the show continues to unfold its enthralling narrative, viewers are eagerly anticipating the unfolding drama surrounding Karan's revelation about Rajveer being his son. Will forgiveness and acceptance prevail, or will tensions escalate further?

Don't miss out on the enthralling drama unfolding in Kundali Bhagya. Tune in every day at 9:30 pm, only on Zee TV!

