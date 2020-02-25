Post break-up with Paras Chhabra, Akanksha Puri goes on movie date with THIS person

MUMBAI: Ex- lovebirds Akanksha Puri and Paras Chhabra called it quits post the latter claimed that his girlfriend is clingy and wants to break-up with her.

This did not go down well with Akanksha and she called it quits. Paras also claimed to be single and went ahead to do a show based swayamwar for Colors TV titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. While Paras seem to have happily moved on, Akanksha too is focusing on her career and fitness.

Akanksha took to Instagram about going on movie date with a special someone.

Akanksha’s mother is in the town and the gorgeous actress is spending some quality time with her and the mother-daughter duo recently went for a movie date.

Have a look at the picture:

