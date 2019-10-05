Post Erica Fernandes THIS is who Parth Samthaan is dating

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular television actors these days, and now there is news doing the rounds on Ekta Kapoor's sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which has Parth Samthaan in the lead, and this got to do with his real life and not reel life. The girl who he is linked to is Ariah Agarwal, who plays Mishka in the show.



A video of the two dancing had been doing the rounds for quite some time, a few days back wherein Parth and Ariah were dancing to the Ishq song Neend Churayi Meri Kisne O Sanam Tune. Both the actors looked comfortable and happy in each other's company.



Prior to this Parth was in a series relationship with Erica and after a few months the news of them not being together anymore started to float.



As per reports in spotboye rumors has it that a certain Priyanka Solanki played the villain-of-the-piece, as her closeness with Parth, didn't go down well with Erica.



Check out the video here :