Post Erica Fernandes THIS is who Parth Samthaan is dating

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular television actors these days, and now there is news doing the rounds on Ekta Kapoor's sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which has Parth Samthaan in the lead, and this got to do with his
A video of the two dancing had been doing the rounds for quite some time, a few days back wherein Parth and Ariah were dancing to the Ishq song Neend Churayi Meri Kisne O Sanam Tune. Both the actors looked comfortable and happy in each other's company.
Prior to this Parth was in a series relationship with Erica and after a few
As per reports in
Check out the video here :
View this post on Instagram
Tu hai @the_parthsamthaan Parth with Ariah @the_parthsamthaan #parthsamthaan #parthu #manikmalhotra #kyyonvoot #anuragbasu #kasautiizindagiikay #faizalalkazii #kehnekohumsafarhain2 #parthuhits2monig #parthians #parthianforever #parthsamthaanwinninghearts #parthianskapreciousparth
Who looks diva-like in the monochrome picture?
Who carries the scarf headband better?
Add new comment