Post kushti, it's ARM WRESTLING challenge for Shivangi Joshi and Adhvik Mahajan

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is television's cute heart.



Apart from being a phenomenal actress and a terrific dancer, Shivangi also has a great sense of style, due to which her fans are glued to know more about her personal and professional life.



Shivangi has a loyal group of friends who stick by her through thick and thin.



Recently, Shivangi had a kushti challenge with actor Adhvik Mahajan, and guess who won the challenge? It was Shivangi (Read Here: OMG! Shivangi Joshi had a FIGHT with HIM).



Well, now the duo has locked horns yet again. And this, time it is an arm-wrestling challenge.



No points for guessing that it was Shivangi only who won this challenge as well.



Have a look at the videos.

Shivangi enjoys a special bond with Adhvik Mahajan and his wife Neha Mahajan.



The actress is entertaining the audience with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Adhvik is ruling hearts with his show Divya Drishti.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.