Post Mannmohini, I don’t see myself doing supernatural dramas: Ankit Siwach

MUMBAI: Actor Ankit Siwach, known for his stint in Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Mannmohini, Beyhadh and last seen in Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, is looking out for substantial roles coming his way.

After being part of popular show Mannmohini, Ankit doesn’t wish to be part of supernatural shows, he shared, “It is my conscious decision to not take up any supernatural drama. Right now, my concentration is to do good roles to prove my mettle as an actor. Platform doesn’t matter to me, good work does. I am waiting for my film to get released as people will get to see the other side of me. It will help me in my transition from TV to web and film as TV actors get stereotyped.”

Are you keen on participating in any reality shows like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi? “I don’t find any reality show more interesting than Khatron Ke Khiladi. It is the only show I relate to as it is adventurous based and has no politics, no cheap stunts but purely performance based.”

When asked what’s keeping him busy these days, he replied, “I have started living a systematic life like school days where things are planned and organized. I have started utilizing my day by doing basic things like gardening, cycling, reading books, working on my voice, learning new instruments, watching new documentaries and much more.”

