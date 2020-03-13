Post MTV Splitsvilla X2, Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer to be seen in THIS show

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 had an amazing run. Almost all the contestants in the show grabbed the audience's attention. Two contestants who rocked the entire show with their impressive journey are Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer. The duo were the ideal match and became the chosen ones for most of the season.

Ashish and Miesha lost the title to Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal by a matter of few seconds. However, they have won many hearts and were one of the most consistent performers of the show.

Post MTV Splitsvilla X2, Miesha and Ashish can probably be seen in MTV Roadies Revolution. Ashish being a part of the show was known, however, Miesha too will join him in the journey.

We tried contacting Miesha and Ashish but couldn’t get through.

MTV Roadies Revolution is judged by Raftaar, prince Narula, Nikhil Chinnapa and Neha Dhupia while Rannvijay Singha is the host and an integral part of the show.

