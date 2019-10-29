News

Poster Boy actress Samikssha Batnagar celebrates Diwali at Home for the Aged

MUMBAI: Diwali is all about giving, sharing, and spreading happiness! On the auspicious day of Diwali, everyone tries to do their best to make their loved ones happier and make that particular moment a memorable one. Poster Boys actress Samikssha Batnagar who’s currently busy in Hemant N Mishra next Black Rose and couple of web series took time from her busy schedule and visited Home for the Aged running by Sumangala N Wagh and her husband Dr. Niranjan M.Wagh at Jogeshwari, Mumbai. 

Samikssha Batnagar said, "Diwali is the most splendid festival amongst all the festivals. Apart from being a festival of lights and welcoming new beginnings, I also see it as a festival of sharing happiness. Every year during this festival, I follow a tradition of donating something new to a place. It was great experience meeting with Old age people and it’s giving me immense pleasure. I would like to say thank you to Mr. Niranjan M Wagh and Sumangala Wagh, they are our real superhero”.

