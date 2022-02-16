Potential contestants listed for first season of 'Bigg Boss Telugu OTT'

MUMBAI: The first season of 'Bigg Boss Telugu OTT' is soon to be telecast live, while the show makers are preparing a solid bunch with an interesting set of plans.

While the reality show will have a 24-hour live telecast, it is reported that the makers have been working on the final list of the contestants.

Ever since the news about 'Bigg Boss Telugu OTT' was announced, there have been a number of speculations and assumptions.

Now that a probable list of contestants is out, it is also reported that 'Bigg Boss Telugu OTT' will have 16-18 contestants, which will also feature some of the contestants who have appeared on 'Bigg Boss Telugu' in the previous 5 seasons.

While Anchor Sravanthi, Anchor Shiva, Actor Arjun ('Vishwak' movie hero), Anil Rathod (Model), and others are the new names on the list of contestants, Mahesh Vitta, Ashu Reddy, '7 Arts' Sarayu, Akhil, Ariana are some of the contestants from the previous seasons, who will certainly be seen in the first season of 'Bigg Boss Telugu OTT'.

If the news is to be believed, the contestants will have to stay in quarantine starting from Tuesday, February 15, as the show will mostly be aired from February 26. Disney+ Hotstar will stream it live 24 hours, once the show is kickstarted.

Actor Nagarjuna will host the show, and will soon participate in shooting for a promo cut.