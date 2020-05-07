Poulomi Das glams up at home amidst the lockdown

MUMBAI: Poulomi Das has been quite active on social media in raising awareness about the global pandemic. Not only that but the diva has also been motivating her fans to opt for a healthy lifestyle amidst the lockdown but her latest post has grabbed everyone's attention.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Kartik Purnima' actress shared all glammed up picture of herself from home. Poulomi can be seen donning a Blue dress at home while she poses for the camera. Poulomi isn't the only actress, who has dressed up at home in the lockdown, there are many Bollywood actresses like, Ananya Panday, Esha Gupta, Amy Jackson and others had also taken to their respective handles to give a glimpse of their fashionable side.

Check out her post here:

Talking about her work, She's best known for her negative role as "Baby" in Suhani Si Ladki, and also she was also seen in the serials like "Dil Hi Toh Hai", "Aghori". With the serial “Kartik Purnima”, Poulomi is surely breaking the rigid stereotypes and winning hearts.