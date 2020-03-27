Poulomi Das tries to prepare dishes of different cuisines amid Coronavirus break

MUMBAI: Quarantine mode was something that no one would have ever imagined. Especially the television actors who are a part of daily soaps. The actors have also accepted this mode of life and are doing things to spend time with themselves and family and they are also seen being in constant touch with their fans through social media.

On that note, Star Bharat’s fame Poulomi Das who is seen essaying the lead role in their recently launched show Kartik Purnima is seen spending her quarantine time by polishing her cooking skills.

Poulomi shared “I am fond of cooking since childhood, but off lately due to my hectic schedules I wasn’t able to make any time to cook for myself. Earlier I used to experiment with cooking food and now with our shoots stopped basis the recent pandemic outbreak I am trying to polish my cooking skills again. This time I am going to make sure to try and master the art of cooking Italian and Continental cuisines as they are my all-time favorite together with a few Bengali dishes. On this note, I would also urge our viewers and my fans together with everyone to be safe and stay indoors and spend time with your family or if you are staying alone pick up a hobby or learn something new just like me who is trying my hands on cooking again”.

Recently, Poulomi during the 5 minutes Janta Curfew expressed her gratitude to all the health industry workers who are working diligently. She believes we as responsible citizens should stay at home and have faith in the system that all is being done to ensure the health and safety of everyone in the country. And also use these 21 days to do something productive and inculcate good habits in ourselves.