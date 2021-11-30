Pragati Mehra treats the cast and crew of YRKKH on her birthday, Rajan Shahi calls it a 'sweet gesture'

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi sure knows how to make the cast and crew of his show feel special. Actress Pragati Mehra, who plays Mahima Birla in the popular show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" (YRKKH), turned a year older on Tuesday (November 30), and the ace producer ensured that he along with his team at Director's Kut Productions (DKP) made her day a memorable one.

Rajan and his team got a cake for her and the entire unit got together for the celebration. In fact, Pragati treated them all with a special lunch to celebrate her birthday.

Rajan said, "It's very nice to see the new cast of the show getting together so well. The Goenkas and Birlas are bonding so well. Valuing on and off-screen relationships have always been a priority for me and my team. We celebrated Pragati's birthday today on the set, and it was a very sweet gesture by her to give a lunch treat to everyone, the unit, the workers, all of them present on the set. I wish her a very happy birthday again."

We wish Pragati a very happy birthday.

"Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" is produced under Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant, Mayank Arora, Sharan Anandani, Ami Trivedi, Ashish Nayyar, Paras Priyadarshan, Pragati Mehra, Vinay Jain, Neeraj Goswami, Niharika Chouksey, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Ali Hassan and Niyati Joshi.