Pranali Rathod of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wishes someone special on his birthday, calls him ‘Mera Laal’

Pranali is someone who is active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of herself online. The actress has shared an adorable picture…
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 11:36
Pranali Rathod of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wishes someone special on his birthday, calls him ‘Mera Laal’

MUMBAI : Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in Star plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has made appearances in major television shows. She has been a part of Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Barrister Babu, and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. She made her web debut with Chutzpah, where she portrayed Richa. She has an enormous fan following and the people are crazy for her.

Also Read-EXCLUSIVE! Pranali Rathod talks about playing a pregnant woman in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; says, “I wish I got pregnant in the show earlier”

Fans love to see what their favorite stars are up to when they are not shooting. Pranali is someone who is active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of herself online.  

The actress has shared an adorable picture where she is wishing her feline friend a happy birthday with an adorable cake. Check out her post here;

She has even made her cat wear a cute tee and has captioned the picture, “Mera Laal”

Pranali is currently enjoying praises for her performance as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the current track, Akshara and Abhimanyu part ways as he blames her for Neil’s death and for the twins’ misscarriage. Akshara reaches Pathankot and starts her life afresh with a stranger called Abhinav. When she suffers a miscarriage previously of her twins, she loses only one baby and one baby survives. She gives birth to a boy named Abhir and raises him with Abhinav.

Also Read-Pranali Rathod enjoys a beautiful sunset; but who is the special someone with her?

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu Maya Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Kairav spoiler TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 11:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
“Over acting in movies and the same in real life” medicine trolled Rashmika Mandanna for this latest video
MUMBAI : Rashmika Mandanna who is also known as the National Crush is no doubt one of the most loved and followed...
Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Tunisha’s lawyer claims that Sheezan Khan and his family used to give her wrong medication
MUMBAI :The Tunisha Sharma case is one of the most controversial and talked about cases currently. The actress...
Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi and Pragya’s love story finally ends in the show as Alia murders them
MUMBAI :Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved serials on television and the longest-running one.The show is produced...
Pranali Rathod of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wishes someone special on his birthday, calls him ‘Mera Laal’
MUMBAI : Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in Star plus’ Yeh Rishta...
Bigg Boss 16: Audience perceptive! Netizens question Nimrit’s feelings for Shiv; as she reveals that she can give up the trophy for him says “I am sure Nimrit has feelings for Shiv or else who would give up the victory for friendship”
MUMBAI :Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a well-known actress in the television industry, who rose to fame with her performance...
Recent Stories
“Over acting in movies and the same in real life” medicine trolled Rashmika Mandanna for this latest video
“Over acting in movies and the same in real life” medicine trolled Rashmika Mandanna for this latest video

Latest Video

Related Stories
Audience perceptive! Netizens question Nimrit’s feelings for Shiv
Bigg Boss 16: Audience perceptive! Netizens question Nimrit’s feelings for Shiv; as she reveals that she can give up the trophy for him says “I am sure Nimrit has feelings for Shiv or else who would give up the victory for friendship”
Niharika Chouksey of Faltu looks unrecognizable in this pic, her fan has the cutest comment
Niharika Chouksey of Faltu looks unrecognizable in this pic, her fan has the cutest comment
Faisal Shaikh to collaborate with Karan Johar for a project; read to know more
Faisal Shaikh to collaborate with Karan Johar for a project; Read to know more read to know more
Rakhi Sawant claims Adil Khan Durrani has cheated on her, says, “a lot is happening between us that I don't want to reveal now”
Has Rakhi Sawant hinted at Adil Khan Durrani having cheated on her? says, "a lot is happening between us that I don't want to reveal now"
Exclusive! Is this how the new Ali Baba will be revealed in the show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul?
Exclusive! Is this how the new Ali Baba will be revealed in the show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul?
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare’s mother reveals if he needs to change the way he is playing, and shares which housemate i
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare’s mother reveals if he needs to change the way he is playing, and shares which housemate is his biggest competitor