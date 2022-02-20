Pranav Misshra: I have always wanted to play a hero!

MUMBAI: When I was offered to play ‘Akki' in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, I could relate to the character on various levels. Though I was fortunate to have a privileged struggle. On the contrary, Akki’s struggle was much more of a challenge as Akki is a very hard-working guy with his self-respect intact ,” he says.

Pranav Misshra has been mesmerising and winning the hearts of his viewers with his various performances in many prominent shows, such as, ‘Kya Hua Tera Vaada’, ‘MTV Time Out’, MTV Girls on top', 'Albeli Kahani Pyaar Ki', 'Jodha Akbar’, ‘Naagin’, ‘Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahin’ and ‘Internet Wala Love (2019).’ In addition to this, he has done a web film ‘Pav Bhaji ‘ on Tamasha Ott. Currently, he is a part of the TV show ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’.

The actor talks about his journey so far. My first break was on TV opposite Sargun Mehta in ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’ in 2012. Right before KHTV happened I was so eager to work on a shooting set, that I clearly remember visiting the sets of Mahadev to play a Sainik,” he says.

Pranav is enjoying his role in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’. “When I was offered Akki's part, I was told that the story would be based on two parallel love stories, Akki-Shivina and Ram- Priya, with a connection between the two love stories. Disha Parmar aka Priya didi is playing my Sister. "Akki's character is extremely hard working and ambitious and has successfully managed to find a place in the audience's heart with his performance", he adds. Akki isn’t a negative character, he is determined, motivated and holds self respect, shares Pranav.

The actor is pleased to play the role of a hero as it is something he can completely relate to .“I do relate to Akki, on various levels however his struggle is shown in the series

is a lot more than what I have faced in real life and I feel extremely fortunate and grateful to be in this position, while I was looking for work.

Over the years, the choice of content on TV has evolved. “In the past 8-10 years If you see every project has a new storyline, shooting patterns and characters. But It is unfortunate that on television there is not much commercial success to these new Content oriented stories and the theme of high voltage Vamp drama and ‘saas-bahu’ sagas follow due to the audience popularity. Television is changing as now an entire new genre of comedy and reality shows have made a parallel space for themselves,” he explains.

Pranav always wanted to do something creative and acting charmed his heart. “I am spiritual... I love travelling, enjoy staying fit, do my exercises regularly and enjoy watching old classic films of all genres. Also, I love to eat Daal Baati Churma, it is my favourite,” he adds.

The pandemic has changed the way we think, live and work. “Everything can be done with the click of a button. The internet and social media have changed the game and connected to a world like never before for better. Yes, it was difficult to inculcate that sudden change in your life but it had to be done. Progression and change is what life is all about and we have to go with the flow,” he adds.



The advice from the actor himself to aspiring youngsters who wish to take up acting as a profession is, it's the best time for anyone to explore this arena but “You need to ask yourself what do you want to do and why do you want to do it, work on your craft, groom your personality and keep trying harder every day.Don’t get disheartened and always be open to learning “ he ends.