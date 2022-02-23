Pranav Misshra welcomes a new member to his family as his sister gets married

MUMBAI: Pranav Misshra, who is currently seen in "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2", is on cloud nine. His elder sister, Nidhi Mishra, tied the knot on February 9th and the actor is happy to have a new member added to the famjam.

Sharing details about his family and the wedding, he said, "I have one elder brother and one elder sister. My sister is a lawyer in the Rajasthan High Court. She got married to Ayush Joshi on February 9th. I couldn't be happier. It's such a great feeling to have a new member added to the family."

"The last time I visited home was when my brother became a father. I think this was my second visit to Jaipur in the last six months. It always feels good to be a part of such occasions. Of course, I followed all the protocols while traveling. That goes without saying," he added.

He also revealed that being the youngest, he is quite the mischievous one. "I have always been called the naughty one, and why not, I am the youngest one. My siblings have pampered me a lot but honestly, I have never taken advantage of their love and care," he said.

Speaking about the response he is getting for "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2", Pranav said, "The response is good. People are loving it. Earlier it was said that the old one was good but people are liking the second season too now."