Praneet Bhatt is 'inspired' to play joker like Raj Kapoor, Heath Ledger

Actor Praneet Bhatt, who is currently seen portraying the character of Amit in the show 'Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se', said that he would like to play a joker on screen like actors Raj Kapoor and Heath Andrew Ledger.
MUMBAI:  Actor Praneet Bhatt, who is currently seen portraying the character of Amit in the show 'Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se', said that he would like to play a joker on screen like actors Raj Kapoor and Heath Andrew Ledger.

He said that he is inspired by the characters of Joker played by Heath in 'The Dark Knight' and Raj Kapoor in his film 'Mera Naam Joker'.

He said: "I've done many legendary roles before but I'm really inspired by Heath Ledger and Raj Kapoor's character of joker in their films. I feel their character was very strong and it's impeccable how these two actors have portrayed that character and made it look so real on screen. Playing the character of the joker is a tough job. One needs a lot of emotions and timing to do that role and as an artist, it's my dream to recreate that character one day in my life."

Praneet appeared in TV shows like 'Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi', 'Hotel Kingston', 'Kituu Sabb Jaantii Hai','Kaajjal'. He has also been a theatre artist and said that he would like to play a similar strong character on screen.

He added: "As a theatre artist we do a lot of method acting and Joker is one of the characters which is a method role and I would really want to portray this character once in my life, as an actor it would be a dream coming true to be able to play such an iconic role."

'Aashao Ka Savera...Dheere Dheere Se' airs on Star Bharat.

SOURCE : IANS

