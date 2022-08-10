Praneet Bhatt speaks about being part of 'Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se'

'Ssshhhh..Phir Koi Hai' actor Praneet Bhatt, who is currently seen portraying the character of Amit in the show 'Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se', said that despite the fact that his role is small, it is significant in the story.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/22/2023 - 08:15
Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se

MUMBAI :'Ssshhhh..Phir Koi Hai' actor Praneet Bhatt, who is currently seen portraying the character of Amit in the show 'Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se', said that despite the fact that his role is small, it is significant in the story.

He also spoke about his experience being part of the show: "The audience began to perceive me in similar roles because I had portrayed certain well-known legendary characters in the majority of my previous performances. I, therefore, wanted to do something unique yet significant that would also demonstrate the other side of my acting abilities."

"Even though I have a very minor role in "Aashao Ka Savera...Dheere Dheere Se' as Amit, being a part of this show itself is an opportunity because it highlights a delicate subject - the life of a widow - that not many television producers have yet addressed."

Praneet appeared in TV shows like 'Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi', 'Hotel Kingston', 'Kituu Sabb Jaantii Hai','Kaajjal', among others.

He added: "People often failed to recognised me in real life as they have always seen me in heavy costumes and makeup, so with this character I wanted my audience to see me as my real self."

'Aashao Ka Saveraa..Dheere Dheere Se' airs on Star Bharat.

SOURCE -IANS

 

Ssshhhh..Phir Koi Hai Praneet Bhatt Zindagi Hotel Kingston Kituu Sabb Jaantii Hai Kaajjal Star Bharat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/22/2023 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Tigmanshu grew a barley field to 'capture the essence' of a scene in 'Garmi'
MUMBAI : Filmmaker-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia, who is gearing up for the release of his youth political drama streaming...
Adil Hussain plays a grey, brutal character in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'
MUMBAI :'Life Of Pi' actor Adil Hussain will be seen playing the role of AD in the upcoming web show 'Tooth Pari: When...
How Surilii in 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' draws from Tina Datta's day-to-day look
MUMBAI :'Uttaran' actress Tina Datta discusses in detail her look which is casual yet chic in the show 'Hum Rahe Na...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Chiku’s truth out, Dhara leaves Pandya House
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Interesting! Sahiba has a soft corner for Angad
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj and Anupama’s most awaited face-off?
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Bhumika Chawla
When Bhumika Chawla first called Salman 'Bhai' and the name stuck
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tina Datta
How Surilii in 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' draws from Tina Datta's day-to-day look
meant freedom
Aditi Shetty on her love for cars: Cars, for me, meant freedom and independence
Exclusive! “When you work for 3 years together, there are ups and downs” Pakhi of Anupama aka Muskaan Bamne had THIS to say abou
Exclusive! “When you work for 3 years together, there are ups and downs” Pakhi of Anupama aka Muskaan Bamne had THIS to say about Paras Kalnawat’s revelations about Anupama! Details Inside
Madalsa
Sister-in-law Madalsa Sharma is all praise for debutante actor Namashi Chakraborty; find out what she has to say
NACH BALIYE SEASON 10
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Bosco Martis to judge the upcoming season?
Charlie Chaplin of Dance
“You are the 'Charlie Chaplin of Dance” says Judge Terence Lewis to Aniket Chauhan in the Mega Auditions of India’s Best Dancer Season 3