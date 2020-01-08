Prapti Shukla roped in for Star Bharat’s Kartik Purnima

MUMBAI: Early in the day, we broke the news about talented actress Kavita Ghai, who is known for stint in Beyhadh as Maya's (Jennifer Winget) mother, has joined the cast of Star Bharat’s upcoming show titled Kartik Purnima.



The show is produced by Sanjot Kaur and Bhupinder Singh under their banner Rolling Pictures. We broke the news about actor Harsh Nagar roped in to play the male lead opposite Poulomi Das in the show.



According to our sources, Prapti Shukla, who has earlier been part of &TV’s Paramavatar Shri Krishna, has been roped in to play an important part to play in the show. Other actors who are part of the drama are Meenakshi Verma, Ravi Gossain, Harpreet Singh and Nidhi Shah.



The show will take place of Muskaan on Star Bharat. Take a look at the promos of the daily!