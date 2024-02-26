Prateek Kumar opens up on being part of Dabangii: Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi post-time leap

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 02:30
Prateek

MUMBAI: Actor Prateek Kumar, who plays the role of Tanmay in the show Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi, says that his character graph is rather interesting. He adds that the needs and desires of the character have changed over time, and this would be reflected post-leap in the story.

“At first glance, Tanmay seems like a spoilt brat, but he is so much more than just what meets the eye. I kept in mind that a brat never believes that he is a brat. Keeping this conviction intact, I added elements of narcissism, ego, and a peculiar way of speaking which implies that he knows it all and says the right things all the time, no matter how right or wrong they sound,” he says.

Talking about the upcoming episodes, he says, “The viewers shall have a love-hate relationship with Tanmay where they don't want to root for him but his angst and passion of becoming the ideal son and successor to Satya might eventually make the viewers cheer him at times as well.”

He says that understanding how his character would evolve, post-leap, was challenging. “The main challenge comes in terms of matching and evolving. Understanding the core needs of the character can be tricky at times since ‘wants’ of the character are bound to change with time, especially after the time leap. So, striking a balance, keeping all this in mind is a primary challenge at the moment,” he says.

He adds, “The fact that I'm playing the son of the negative lead in the show is itself the best part of all. Apart from that, the traits of the character being far away from my true self make the portrayal all the more worthwhile and interesting.”

⁠Talking about working with Invictus T Mediaworks’ Nilanjana P and Herumb Khot, he says, “It's been great working with Invictus T Media works. The environment on set is pretty much warm, welcoming, and friendly. They're different from others in terms of planning and scheduling. The artists are taken care of, all the time while shooting.”

⁠He is confident that people will like him in the show. “As an actor, seeking acceptance and validation is something that's a lifelong battle. Having said that, I also believe being true to your character and honest with your work always does wonders, and acceptance, validation, etc just follows,” says the actor.

Prateek Kumar Dabangii: Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi Tanmay Satya T Mediaworks Nilanjana P Herumb Khot TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 02:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Majari Mishra: Luck might not work for us every time
MUMBAI: When it comes to choosing professions, actress Manjari Mishra says that the support of our near and dear ones...
Anuj Kohli on being part of Do Dooni 4 Films's Dahej Daasi!
MUMBAI: Negative, toxic, and intriguing…this is how actor Anuj Kohli describes his role in the show Dahej Dassi. The...
Eklavya Sood talks about sharing the screen with Jennifer Winge in the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani!
MUMBAI: Eklavya Sood, who is part of the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, is acting alongside actress Jennifer...
Prateek Kumar opens up on being part of Dabangii: Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi post-time leap
MUMBAI: Actor Prateek Kumar, who plays the role of Tanmay in the show Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi, says that his...
Sherleen Dutt: The spotlight can be quite intense on actors’ personal lives
MUMBAI: When it comes to their personal lives, knowing what to share, when to share and where to share are key aspects...
Sheeba Akashdeep: I try to see what’s in fashion, but I won’t kill myself over it!
MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress Sheeba Akashdeep says that while she is someone who keeps a check on what’s in...
Recent Stories
Sikander
Sikander Kher talks about her mother and actress Kirron Kher, who quit acting for his sake
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Majari
Majari Mishra: Luck might not work for us every time
Anuj
Anuj Kohli on being part of Do Dooni 4 Films's Dahej Daasi!
Sherleen
Sherleen Dutt: The spotlight can be quite intense on actors’ personal lives
Dipika
Dipika Kakar opens up about Ruhaan's premature birth, Credits Shoaib Ibrahim for support
Dilip
Dilip Joshi: Inspiring! From backstage artist to a television superstar
Umar Riaz
Bigg Boss 15’s Umar Riaz opens up about supporting his brother Asim Riaz through post-breakup phase