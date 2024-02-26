Prateek Kumar opens up on being part of Dabangii: Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi post-time leap

MUMBAI: Actor Prateek Kumar, who plays the role of Tanmay in the show Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi, says that his character graph is rather interesting. He adds that the needs and desires of the character have changed over time, and this would be reflected post-leap in the story.

“At first glance, Tanmay seems like a spoilt brat, but he is so much more than just what meets the eye. I kept in mind that a brat never believes that he is a brat. Keeping this conviction intact, I added elements of narcissism, ego, and a peculiar way of speaking which implies that he knows it all and says the right things all the time, no matter how right or wrong they sound,” he says.

Talking about the upcoming episodes, he says, “The viewers shall have a love-hate relationship with Tanmay where they don't want to root for him but his angst and passion of becoming the ideal son and successor to Satya might eventually make the viewers cheer him at times as well.”

He says that understanding how his character would evolve, post-leap, was challenging. “The main challenge comes in terms of matching and evolving. Understanding the core needs of the character can be tricky at times since ‘wants’ of the character are bound to change with time, especially after the time leap. So, striking a balance, keeping all this in mind is a primary challenge at the moment,” he says.

He adds, “The fact that I'm playing the son of the negative lead in the show is itself the best part of all. Apart from that, the traits of the character being far away from my true self make the portrayal all the more worthwhile and interesting.”

⁠Talking about working with Invictus T Mediaworks’ Nilanjana P and Herumb Khot, he says, “It's been great working with Invictus T Media works. The environment on set is pretty much warm, welcoming, and friendly. They're different from others in terms of planning and scheduling. The artists are taken care of, all the time while shooting.”

⁠He is confident that people will like him in the show. “As an actor, seeking acceptance and validation is something that's a lifelong battle. Having said that, I also believe being true to your character and honest with your work always does wonders, and acceptance, validation, etc just follows,” says the actor.